Osprey Private Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Osprey Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,099 shares of company stock worth $5,851,765 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

