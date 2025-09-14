Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 233 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $580.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $574.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

