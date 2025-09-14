Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ACN opened at $238.55 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $236.67 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.21 and a 200-day moving average of $293.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

