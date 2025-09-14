Modus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PG opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. The firm has a market cap of $369.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.