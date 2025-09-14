Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys 58 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $305.49 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.