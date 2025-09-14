Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Has $656,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after acquiring an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after buying an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $662.46. The firm has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $640.31 and a 200-day moving average of $597.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

