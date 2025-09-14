Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 1,521 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.73. The company has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

