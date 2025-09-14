SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.0% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

