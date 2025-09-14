Roxbury Financial LLC Sells 83 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Roxbury Financial LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.5% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $471.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.39 and its 200-day moving average is $458.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.