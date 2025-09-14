Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $4.16 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $479.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.86 and its 200 day moving average is $451.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $623.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.