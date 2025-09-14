Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.46 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.46.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

