Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

