Centurion Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $141.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

