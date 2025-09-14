Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after buying an additional 187,585 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after acquiring an additional 220,281 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

