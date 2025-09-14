Centurion Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 20,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

