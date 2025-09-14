CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,373 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $71,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 762,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 37.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 471,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

