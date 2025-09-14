Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $259.27 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $264.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

