United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 4.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $58,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE UPS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.34.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

