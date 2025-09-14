Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.