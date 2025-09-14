Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 617.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after acquiring an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,914,000 after buying an additional 246,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

