Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Position Lifted by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.9% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.