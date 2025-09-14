Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 4,650 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5%
PEP opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day moving average is $140.52.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.