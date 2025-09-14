TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $33.78 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $306.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $307.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.