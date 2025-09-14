Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 632,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

