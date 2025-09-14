Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $4.52 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:LLY opened at $754.90 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $942.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $776.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

