Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.