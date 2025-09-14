Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after buying an additional 7,873,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,382,000 after buying an additional 4,306,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

