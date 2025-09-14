Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after buying an additional 600,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after buying an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,894,673,000 after acquiring an additional 602,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $554,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,108,102.86. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,577 shares of company stock worth $18,005,778. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $242.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $231.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

