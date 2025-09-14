Park Edge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,073,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $716,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VO stock opened at $291.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.