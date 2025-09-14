Fox Hill Wealth Management Trims Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Fox Hill Wealth Management lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $253.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.94. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

