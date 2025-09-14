Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,437 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 23,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 12,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 66,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $825.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

