Park Edge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Park Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after buying an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,685,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,770,000 after buying an additional 1,297,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $604.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.76 and its 200 day moving average is $546.66. The company has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $605.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.