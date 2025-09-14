Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 105 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Afbi LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $604.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $585.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $605.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.