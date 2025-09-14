Adobe Inc. $ADBE Holdings Cut by Seilern Investment Management Ltd

Seilern Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,152 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 6.1% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $349.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.32 and a 200 day moving average of $379.37. The company has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 56.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

