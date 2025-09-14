Somerset Trust Co Sells 167 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.