Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $281.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average of $233.93. The company has a market cap of $298.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $286.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

