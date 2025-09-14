Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,258 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $494,491,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.30. The stock has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $662.46.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.