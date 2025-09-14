Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,258 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $494,491,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.30. The stock has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $662.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.