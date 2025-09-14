Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

