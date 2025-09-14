RDA Financial Network Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $158.02 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

