Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 683 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $423.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

