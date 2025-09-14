Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,462 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.53 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,765. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

