RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.35.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $754.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $741.03 and a 200-day moving average of $776.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $942.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $714.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

