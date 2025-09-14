St. Clair Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

St. Clair Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 705,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

IJH stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

