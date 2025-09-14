Veery Capital LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 5.1%

Oracle stock opened at $292.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day moving average is $190.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.