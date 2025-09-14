Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $305.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.59. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.