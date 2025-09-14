Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $158.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.28. The company has a market capitalization of $257.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

