First Community Trust NA Sells 58 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

First Community Trust NA reduced its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.92.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $236.67 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

