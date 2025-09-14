Modus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after buying an additional 581,704 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $359.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 850,912 shares valued at $234,854,489. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

