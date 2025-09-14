Fractal Investments LLC Purchases 700 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for about 0.1% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CF opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

