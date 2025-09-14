iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $119.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

